Protest closes three Delhaize supermarkets in Brussels

The corona emergency has meant it’s been busy in the supermarkets and employees have been under pressure. Delhaize management suggested giving staff five extra days of paid holiday as well as a discount in Delhaize stores. The unions say that the financial compensation would amount to between 400 and 470 euros per worker and that this is insufficient. In protest against lack of headway in talks with management the unions closed three supermarkets in the Belgian and Flemish capital today. More closures are on the cards as the unions promise further action to press their case.