Thousands step up to support health care professionals

Ine Tassignon of Red Cross Flanders: “We have established a system that allows people to register very easily as a crisis volunteer. They are immediately added to a WhatsApp group and can indicate where and when they wish to be deployed.”

Volunteers are at work at 59 different locations. Many are working in triage points linked to family doctors’ surgeries, hospitals or nursing homes. There they are able to undertake a range of tasks freeing up health care professionals and allowing them to focus all their attention of the sick.

Volunteers hand out meals, make beds or show nursing home residents how to use WhatsApp and facetime to stay in touch with family and friends.

Do you wish to play a part? Register here!