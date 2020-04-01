Crime
Jonas Roosens

Up to two years in gaol for spitting on others

Four men, who spat at police officers in Antwerp and the Antwerp area, are to remain in gaol for at least a further month a judge has decided. Belgian prosecutors are eager to come down hard om people who spit or sneeze on others during the corona emergency.

Colin Clapson

Yesterday a man was detained in Zelzate (East Flanders) after spitting on police officers following a brawl.

Spitting on somebody else could land you in gaol for two years.  Fines of up to 2,400 euros may be imposed.

