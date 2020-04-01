Up to two years in gaol for spitting on others
Four men, who spat at police officers in Antwerp and the Antwerp area, are to remain in gaol for at least a further month a judge has decided. Belgian prosecutors are eager to come down hard om people who spit or sneeze on others during the corona emergency.
Yesterday a man was detained in Zelzate (East Flanders) after spitting on police officers following a brawl.
Spitting on somebody else could land you in gaol for two years. Fines of up to 2,400 euros may be imposed.