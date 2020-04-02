Belgium and China to work more closely together on medical supplies and vaccine development

King Filip and President Xi were on the phone for twenty minutes discussing the evolution of the pandemic, the availability of medical equipment and the search for vaccines and treatment.

King Filip thanked President Xi for co-operation in managing the outbreak and for sending medical equipment to Belgium. The two leaders also discussed co-operation in research and the situation of the many Chinese students in Belgium.

King Filip has always been fascinated by China. President Xi was the first foreign leader to make a state visit to Belgium when King Filip became king in 2014. King Filip made the first state visit of his reign to the People’s Republic the following year. The king’s trip included a visit to Wuhan.

The exact benefits of the agreement to work more closely together on medical supplies and on the search for a vaccine should become clear soon.