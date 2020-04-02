Deal at Delhaize

Employees are set to receive a 500 euro bonus.

In recent days Belgian supermarket workers have been under immense pressure as people stock up against the backdrop of the corona crisis. Many employees also had safety concerns as in some stores shoppers failed to keep their distance. Union action closed three Delhaize stores in Brussels on Wednesday. Two stayed closed today.

The workforce has now backed the deal reached between management and unions. Staff will get a bonus worth around 500 euros paid in store discounts and extra luncheon vouchers. Stores will take extra safety measures. Mouth masks will be available for staff but staff won’t be obliged to wear them.