Tell Belgian policymakers how corona is impacting on your life
The Belgian health institute Sciensano is launching a new fortnightly survey. The institute is eager to find out what impact the corona outbreak is having on the health, living habits and use of health care services of people living in this country.
The survey can be filled in online by anybody aged 16 or more living here. It is supposed to help policymakers evaluate the impact the crisis is having. It should also identify which sources people use to find information about the virus and how they are complying with hygiene and quarantine measures.
The survey will be conducted in several phases and includes a fortnightly questionnaire that can be filled in English on the Sciensano website.