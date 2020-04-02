Tour of Flanders becomes virtual race

The virtual Tour of Flanders is an initiative of organiser Flanders Classics and the VRT’s sports website Sporza. 13 riders will compete against each other from home completing the last 32 kilometres of the race. The event’s regular commentators will provide commentary on VRT TV and on the webcast.

The virtual race is being organised thanks to co-operation with technology partners Bkool and Kiswe. Bkool is a digital platform in which the virtual route of the race is being loaded.

The interactive livestreaming app Kiswe will allow people to follow riders competing in the race at home as they attack obstacles like the Oude Kwaremont and the Patersberg.

The race will start on Sunday 5 April at 3:30 PM. Participants will be announced at 11 AM.