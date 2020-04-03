Staff at 10 Carrefour supermarkets return to work

As at Delhaize the strike came about due to staff dissatisfaction at the level of bonus being offered by management to compensate staff for the increased workload and potential health risk that has come about as a result of working during the COVID-19 crisis.

On its Facebookpage the Francophone Christian service industry union CNE said that its members were fed up with the management’s offer to compensated for the extra work and potential risk of working during the COVID-19 crisis.

"There has been tension and fear present for weeks”. Supermarket staff have faced waves of panic buying, increasing their workload. Furthermore, maintaining social distancing is difficult to say the least while stacking shelves in a store full of customers.