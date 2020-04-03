132 COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours

At Friday morning’s press conference it was announced that during the past 24 hours 132 had of died COVID-19. This is 51 fewer than the number announced at the daily press conference on Thursday. This brings the total number of people that have died after having become infected with the novel coronavirus in Belgium to 1,143.

A further 1,422 COVID-19 infections have been recorded over the past 24 hours. This is 38 more than the number recorded during the 24 ours prior to Thursday’s press conference.

Currently 5,552 people that are infected with the novel corona virus are receiving treatment in Belgian hospitals. This is 578 more than was the case 24 hours ago.

Of those receiving hospital treatment 1,205 are in intensive care. This is 61 more than a day ago. 916 patients are connected to respirators to ensure that they can continue breathing.

The good news is that during the past 24 hours 377 COVID-19 patients were well enough to be able to leave hospital.