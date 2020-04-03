Asylum-seekers able to apply for asylum again, but they must register online first

The office at which asylum application could be made at the Klein Kasteeltje in the centre of Brussels closed its doors when the measures designed to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus came into force last month. Since then asylum seekers have not been able to apply for asylum in Belgium.

Application can now only be made on appointment. To this end the Alien’s Office has developed an online form for those that wish to make an appointment. One the applicant’s details have been checked an e-mail is sent inviting them to come and make their application in person at a set time. Unaccompanied minors, families with children, pregnant women, the sick and the vulnerable will be given priority.

The new system will prevent queuing and waiting rooms won’t have to be used. Those that are late for their appointment will be able to make a new one. Plexiglas has been installed to protect the applicant and the person dealing with the application. If an interpreter is required he or she will of course respect the rules regarding social distancing.