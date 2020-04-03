Chamber of Representatives will work through the Easter recess
There will be no Easter recess for Federal MPs this year. The Chamber of Representatives will carry on working, during the next weeks. In what should have been the two- week of the annual Easter recess a number of Select Committee meeting are planned as well as debates about the current COVID-19 crisis.
The weekly plenary session in which MPs can question the Prime Minister and the members of her government will be held as normal on Thursday afternoon.