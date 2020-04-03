Seven million mouth masks, including 5 million FFP2 masks, arrive at Liège Airport

The 35-tonne shipment will first be counted box by box. Prior to distribution the masks will once again by counted one by one. The customs carried out quality control checks on the masks as soon as the plane touched down.

The shipment is also insured, a decision taken after issues arose with previous shipments. Chistophe Van Herck of the Liège Airport customs agency BeCargo told VRT News that “We are 99% certain that the shipment that has come in this morning is ok. We know most of the suppliers though our other operations in China”.