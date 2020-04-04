140 COVID-19 deaths in past 24 hours
At the daily press conference at 11am on Saturday morning figures were release on the number of fatalities, hospital admissions and new confirmed cases of COVID-19 during the past 24 hours. Speaking at the press conference the virologist Steven Van Gucht (photo above) said “The numbers are stabilising, but we need to keep it and not invite people round to enjoy the nice weather”. During the past day a further 503 people were hospitalised suffering from COVID-19. The number of new admission has remained stable for the past few days. Professor Van Gucht says that although this is good news “the figure remains high as does the pressure on the hospitals”.
At its daily press conference the National Crisis Centre reported that during the past 24 hours 140 people had been reported to have died of COVID-19 in Belgium. This is 8 more than the 132 fatalities reported at Friday morning’s press conference. So far at total of 1,283 people have died of COVID-19 in Belgium.
During the past 24 hours 1,661 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
Currently 5,678 people are in Belgian hospital suffering from, COVID-19, this is an increase of 503 on Friday’s figures. On those that have been hospitalised 1,245 are in intensive care, 40 more that was the case at 11am on Friday. 985 intensive care patients are on ventilators.
The number of people discharged from hospital over the past 24 hours was 375. This is much in line with previous days.