140 COVID-19 deaths in past 24 hours

At its daily press conference the National Crisis Centre reported that during the past 24 hours 140 people had been reported to have died of COVID-19 in Belgium. This is 8 more than the 132 fatalities reported at Friday morning’s press conference. So far at total of 1,283 people have died of COVID-19 in Belgium.

During the past 24 hours 1,661 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Currently 5,678 people are in Belgian hospital suffering from, COVID-19, this is an increase of 503 on Friday’s figures. On those that have been hospitalised 1,245 are in intensive care, 40 more that was the case at 11am on Friday. 985 intensive care patients are on ventilators.

The number of people discharged from hospital over the past 24 hours was 375. This is much in line with previous days.