Former Employers’ Federation Chairman and liberal Senator dies of COVID-19

Mr Bodson trained as a civil engineer and worked as a consultant for and board member of a number of companies. He was professionally active in the glass industry with companies including Glaverbel as well as in real estate, energy and the telecom industry. His posts included that of Chairman of the Management Committee of Tractebel.

From 1987 until 1990 he was Chairman of the Federation of Belgian Enterprises VBO. In the world of banking Mr Bodson was active as a member of the Board of Directors of Fortis and the General Company of Belgium. In 2001 spent a short time as CEO of Lernout & Hauspie, a speech technology company that went bankrupt later that year.

Mr Bodson was also active in politics and was a member of the Belgian Senate for the Francophone liberal party MR between 1999 and 2003.