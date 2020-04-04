National Crisis Centre: "Clear that we have been able to slow down the spread of the virus”
At Saturday morning’s press conference on the COVID-19 crisis in Belgium Yves Stevens of the National Crisis Centre said that it is now clear that the measures to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus were working. “It is clear that we have been able to slow down the spread of the virus. The vast majority of the population is acting responsibly".
“The situation in the hospitals is difficult, but manageable. This is thank to everyone that is abiding by the rules”.
Mr Stevens told Belgians “make the most of the fine weather”. But to do so “with respect for the measure taken. We must keep this up together against corona. We just don’t have any other choice”.