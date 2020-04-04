Rules on funerals and marriages tightened still further

For the time being the number of people allowed to attend funerals, including the funeral director and those conducting the service, is limited to a maximum of 15 people. Previously the limit had been 20. During the funeral ceremony social distancing of at least 1.5 metres must be maintained. Funerals are one of the few exceptions to the ban of gatherings of more than two people that don’t live under the same roof.

Civil and religious weddings are another exception. Here too the rules on who may attend have been tightened. Now only the couple that is getting married, their witnesses and the person conducting the ceremony (normally the Mayor or an Alderman in the case of a civil ceremony and a priest in the case of a church wedding) are allowed to attend.

All other gathering remain banned with the exception or a walk or bicycle ride with family members that live under the same roof or with one person (a friend or family member) that live elsewhere. Social distancing of at least 1.5 metres must be maintained at all times.