164 COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours

· During the past 24 hours a further 164 deaths from COVID-19 have been reported. This is 24 more than were reported in the 24 hours prior to Saturday morning’s press conference. This brings the total number of people that have died from COVID-19 in Belgium to 1,447.

· During the past 24 hours 1,260 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

· There are currently 5,735 people receiving treatment for COVID-19 in Belgian hospitals. 499 people were admitted to hospital for treatment for COVID-19 during the past 24 hours. Over the past few days the number of new hospital admission seems to have flattened out at a figure of between 500 and 600.

· Of those receiving hospital treatment, 1,261 are in intensive care, an increase of 16 on Saturday’s figures. Currently just over half of all intensive care beds in Belgian hospitals are occupied. .

· During the past 24 hours 504 people that had been treated for COVID-19 were allowed to leave hospital. This is in line with the number of patients discharged from hospital in previous days.