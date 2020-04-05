Municipality requisitions hotel to house the homeless

The Anderlecht municipal authority’s press attaché Matthias Baert told journalists that

"The choice of this building for requisitioning was made due to its layout that makes it easy to keep residents apart from each other. The emergency shelter will open on 6 April and will remain open for the duration of the crisis”.

"The accommodation is suitable for up to 30 people. They can be given individual rooms and food will be brought to them in their rooms”, Mr Baert added.

The homeless people housed in the hotel will be given psycho-social, social and medical assistance.