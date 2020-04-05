The difference between hay fever symptoms and the symptoms of COVID-19

The symptoms of hay fever can in some cases resemble some of the symptoms displayed by those that have become infected by the novel corona virus.

The Leuven University ear, nose and throat specialist Peter Hellings told VRT News that “The symptoms of hay fever are a blocked up nose, reddening of the eyes and itchiness in the eyes and nose and also sneezing”.

"To a certain extent the symptoms of the novel coronavirus are the same but with the diffence being that you lose your sense of taste, have a temperature and feel generally ill in yourself”.

Beech pollen is not the only reason potential spoil sport during the warm sunny days. “The UV Index is quite high. So if you are planning to in the sun for a long time don’t forget to apply enough sun cream to protect yourself sufficiently from the sun’s dangerous ultra-violet rays” Frank Deboosere said.