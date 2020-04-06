185 COVID-19 deaths reported in the past 24 hours

On Sunday a further 424 patients suffering from the virus were hospitalised on Sunday. Meanwhile, 235 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospital. This brings the total number of COVID-19 patients in Belgian hospitals to 5,840.

Of those that are in hospital, 1,257 are being cared for on intensive are wards. This is 4 fewer that the figure given at Sunday morning’s press conference. 984 patients are on ventilators, a fall of 11 on Sunday’s figures.

Meanwhile, the total number of people that have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Belgium has risen above 20,000. 1,123 new confirmed infections were reported at Monday morning’s press conference, bringing the total number of confirmed novel coronavirus infections in Belgium to 20,814.