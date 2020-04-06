Another 400 Belgians repatriated
Almost 400 Belgians that wanted to return home from abroad due to the COVID-19 crisis were repatriated on flights organised by the Federal Government on Sunday. The news that the Belgians had arrived back in the country comes from the Belgian Foreign Minister Philippe Goffin (Francophone liberal, photo above).
The Belgians that arrived back on Sunday returned from Rwanda, Burundi and Peru. During the coming week a flight will be provided to bring Belgians back from South Africa. Belgian consular staff in South Africa are currently contacting Belgians there to see if they want to return home.
During the weekend dozens of Belgians returned to Europe from countries such as Nepal, Uganda, Honduras, Nicaragua and Bolivia on flights that ad been organised by other EU countries.