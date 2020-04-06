Brussels Airlines extends suspension of scheduled flights until 15 May

Even once scheduled services recommence it will be with a revised timetable in which the number of services will be reduced. The airline is currently working on the revised timetable and it is still unclear which services will resume first. Brussels Airlines plans to make an announcement on this soon.

Passengers that were to fly on one of Brussels Airlines cancelled flights have until 31 August this year to change their booking. They will be able to rebook onto any Brussels Airlines flight, including one to a different destination than their original booking providing that it departs before 30 April 2021.

Customers will also be given a voucher offering a 50 euro price reduction on Brussels Airlines flights.