Crisis Centre expert says that there is still no real reduction in the intensity of the epidemic
While Monday’s figures show a slight fall in the number of COVID-19 patients receiving intensive care treatment and a reduction in the number of patients on ventilators, the National Crisis Centre says that it is still too early to say whether we have yet reached a turning point in the corona crisis. It is quite possible that Monday’s figures have come about as a result of the so-called “weekend effect” in which people are more reluctant to seek medical help as their own family doctor isn’t available at the weekend. The “weekend effect” has meant that figures on Monday’s have been lower than on other days in previous weeks.
Virologist Steven Van Gucht who is one of the Spokesmen for the National Crisis Centre said on Monday that "Today’s figures appear to show a slight fall in the number of people being hospitalised and even the number of beds occupied in intensive care. We would like to stress that this could possibly be the weekend effect, like we have seen in the past”.
“It is still too early to be able to speak of a real fall. The figures over the past week have shown a stabilisation, but we will have to wait and see how they evolve during the coming week".
"I would like to point out that there is still great pressure on the hospitals. So it is of the upmost importance that the measures remain in place until the figures really begin to fall. Until we enter the next phase within a few weeks. Until that time it is very important that we stick with it”.