Crisis Centre expert says that there is still no real reduction in the intensity of the epidemic

Virologist Steven Van Gucht who is one of the Spokesmen for the National Crisis Centre said on Monday that "Today’s figures appear to show a slight fall in the number of people being hospitalised and even the number of beds occupied in intensive care. We would like to stress that this could possibly be the weekend effect, like we have seen in the past”.

“It is still too early to be able to speak of a real fall. The figures over the past week have shown a stabilisation, but we will have to wait and see how they evolve during the coming week".

"I would like to point out that there is still great pressure on the hospitals. So it is of the upmost importance that the measures remain in place until the figures really begin to fall. Until we enter the next phase within a few weeks. Until that time it is very important that we stick with it”.