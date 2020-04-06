Fine weather to continue all week with temperatures reaching 23°C on Thursday

On Monday a front bringing with it a possibility of some slight showers will cross the country from the west. Nevertheless, there will be no shortage of sun and temperatures will reach 16°C in coastal areas are 21°C in the Kempen area in Antwerp and Limburg provinces. Winds will be slight. Minimum temperatures on Monday night will fall to between 3°C and 10°C.

On Tuesday it will be dry with sunny intervals and some cloud. There could be some showers on high ground in the south and east of the country. It will be very sunny in the west. Temperatures will reach 14°C in coastal areas and 20°C in some inland areas.

Wednesday will be sunny with a little cloud. Top temperatures of 22°C are forecast for central areas of the country.

Thursday will be sunny with top temperatures of 22°C or even 23°C.

Friday too will be mainly dry and sunny. However, there could be some showers in western area. Temperatures will reach 23°C.

On Saturday a front bringing rain will cross Belgium from the west. Temperatures will reach 18°C.

Easter Sunday will be cooler and the weather will be changeable. Temperatures will reach 13°C.