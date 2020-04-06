Interior Minister says that Tomorrowland and Rock Werchter will probably be cancelled
The Federal Interior Minister Pieter De Crem (Flemish Christian democrat) has said in a radio interview that major music festivals such as Tomorrowland and Rock Werchter will probably be cancelled. Mr De Crem was speaking in an interview with the Francophone public broadcaster RTBF. Mr De Crem said that the National Security Council will “soon formalise” the cancellation of the festivals.
The decision will reportedly be taken at the request of the Mayors of Boom where Tomorrowland takes place and Rotselaar where the Rock Werchter festival is held. Mr De Crem says that they Mayors say that the festivals that attract music-lovers from all over the world shouldn’t take place because of the novel coronavirus.
"The Mayors expect a decision from the National Security Councils that will bring clarity. The decision should be formalised by the Security Council as quickly as possible. Sadly cancellations can be expected”, the Interior Minister said.