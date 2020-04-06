Interior Minister says that Tomorrowland and Rock Werchter will probably be cancelled

The decision will reportedly be taken at the request of the Mayors of Boom where Tomorrowland takes place and Rotselaar where the Rock Werchter festival is held. Mr De Crem says that they Mayors say that the festivals that attract music-lovers from all over the world shouldn’t take place because of the novel coronavirus.

"The Mayors expect a decision from the National Security Councils that will bring clarity. The decision should be formalised by the Security Council as quickly as possible. Sadly cancellations can be expected”, the Interior Minister said.