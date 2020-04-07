619 deaths with COVID-19 as the probable cause in Flemish care homes so far
The Flemish Welfare Minister Wouter Beke (Christian democrat) has told the Flemish Parliament that since the start of the novel coronavirus epidemic there have been 619 probable deaths from COVID-19 among residents of care homes in Flanders.
In response to questions from opposition MPs, Mr Beke admitted that the number of COVID-19 deaths in Flemish care homes had been under-reported.
However, he denied that COVID-19 deaths had been consciously brushed under the carpet. The opposition socialists are highly critical of Mr Beke’s approach.
The feel that it is inexplicable that only around 200 care home residents have been taken to hospital for treatment so far while over 600 of them have died of COVID-19.