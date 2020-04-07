619 deaths with COVID-19 as the probable cause in Flemish care homes so far

In response to questions from opposition MPs, Mr Beke admitted that the number of COVID-19 deaths in Flemish care homes had been under-reported.

However, he denied that COVID-19 deaths had been consciously brushed under the carpet. The opposition socialists are highly critical of Mr Beke’s approach.

The feel that it is inexplicable that only around 200 care home residents have been taken to hospital for treatment so far while over 600 of them have died of COVID-19.