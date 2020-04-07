Belgian PM sends get well wishes to Boris Johnson
The Belgian Prime Minister Sophie Wilmès (Francophone liberal) has sent a message to her British counterpart Boris Johnson. Mr Johnson is currently being cared for on the intensive care ward of a London hospital. The UK Prime Minister became ill after contracting the novel coronavirus late last month and had been self-isolating since.
He was taken to hospital on Sunday evening. His condition deteriorated to a degree that it was considered prudent to admit him to an intensive care ward on Monday evening.
In her message that she posted on the social media platform Twitter Ms Wilmès said that she his thinking about her British colleague while he fights COVID-19.
She wishes both Ms Johnson and everyone that is fighting to recover after having contracted the virus the strength and courage to carry on and make a full recovery.