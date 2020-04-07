Chocolate-makers donate 10 million Easter eggs, sweets and biscuits to care homes

In a press statement released on Tuesday, the Federation of Belgian chocolate, biscuit and sweet makers Choprabisco said "Quite a number of Belgian will have a very different Easter this year due to the corona crisis. However, Belgium’s chocolate-makers want to ensure that everyone can still enjoy some delicious chocolate”.

The products that have been donated include both products that won’t be able to be sold due to the corona crisis and products that have been made specially Choprabisco’s Chairman Jos Linkens told journalists. Mr Linkens added that the initiative has been well-received and that small, medium-sized and large chocolate-makers are donating their products.