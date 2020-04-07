COVID-19 death toll rises above 2,000

A further 162 people were reported to have died from COVID-19 during the past 24 hours. In addition to this 241 deaths that occurred over the past week in Flemish care homes for the elderly were also recorded. This brings the total number of deaths from COVID-19 in Belgium to 2,035.

During the past 24 hours 314 new COVID-19 patients were admitted to hospital. This is a further fall in new admissions.

Meanwhile, 171 people that had been treated for COVID-19 were discharged from hospital. There are currently 6,012 patients receiving treatment for COVID-19 in Belgian hospitals.

Of those in hospital 1,260 are in intensive care. 999 patients are on ventilators.

During the past 24 hours 1,380 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus. However, it must be noted that the number of people tested has increased significantly in recent days.