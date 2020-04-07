New method of counting behind the big rise in the number of COVID-19 fatalities

For the first time deaths from COVID-19 in Flemish care homes for the elderly were included in the figures and this will remain the case from now on.

As Flemish care home deaths between 1 and 4 April had not been included in the Crisis Centre’s previous figures the 241 people that died of COVID-19 in Flemish care homes between 1 and 4 April were added to the overall death toll on Tuesday. This deaths were on top of the 162 people that had died of COVID-19 during the previous 24 hours.

Since Monday the COVID-19 fatality figures from Flemish care homes will be systematically passed on the National Crisis Centre, albeit with a delay of two days. This was already the case for care homes in Brussels and Wallonia.