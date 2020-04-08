COVID-19 first: fewer patients in hospital

New figures from the Belgian crisis centre show 205 coronavirus deaths in Belgium over the past 24 hours. 110 deaths were recorded in Flanders. This takes the coronavirus death toll to 2,240.

487 new patients were hospitalised over the past 24 hours, while 524 were discharged. The number of people in hospital with COVID-19 stands at 5,688.

1,276 patients are in intensive care – including 16 new patients. 1,008 are on a ventilator including 9 new patients.

1,209 new infections were confirmed in the past 24 hours (544 in Flanders) taking the total to 23,403.