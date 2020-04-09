Doctors and nurses sent to care homes for the elderly
Several Flemish hospitals are dispatching doctors and nurses to care homes for the elderly. The medical staff will help in the treatment of corona patients in nursing homes and/or train care home workers.
Most care home workers are not medically trained. Medical staff will show what action can be taken to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Hospitals can also provide protective equipment in their locality.
Hospital support for nursing homes is one of the key points contained in the corona emergency plan drawn up by Flemish health and well-being minister Beke, who is responsible for care homes. Hospitals are also being asked to provide care homes with oxygen equipment as a shortage now threatens.