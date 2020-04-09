Crime
Pizza restaurant owner shot dead in Grimbergen

The proprietor of a pizzeria in the Strombeek-Bever district of Grimbergen (Flemish Brabant) has been shot dead. 

Colin Clapson

Emergency services were alerted to a serious incident at the pizza restaurant in the Sint-Amandsstraat shortly after 5PM.  They rushed to the scene and discovered a seriously injured man, who had suffered at least one gunshot wound.  Emergency services reanimated the 42-year-old but he died at the scene.  Halle-Vilvoorde prosecutors have opened a murder investigation.

