Pizza restaurant owner shot dead in Grimbergen
The proprietor of a pizzeria in the Strombeek-Bever district of Grimbergen (Flemish Brabant) has been shot dead.
Emergency services were alerted to a serious incident at the pizza restaurant in the Sint-Amandsstraat shortly after 5PM. They rushed to the scene and discovered a seriously injured man, who had suffered at least one gunshot wound. Emergency services reanimated the 42-year-old but he died at the scene. Halle-Vilvoorde prosecutors have opened a murder investigation.