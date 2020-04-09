Plain clothes police patrols in Bruges
Bruges police have announced that police in plain clothes will be patrolling the city to check compliance with corona measures.
Spokeswoman Lien Depoorter: “Officers of the criminal investigation department will carry out surveillance in plain clothes. Deploying officers in uniform and plain clothes is a healthy and logical mix in order to increase our vigilance. There will be little difference to ordinary practice when we operate very discretely.”
Patrols will first and foremost be used to counter gatherings. People who are caught risk a fine.