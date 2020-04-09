Please buy locally

People able to offer take-away or delivery meals are still seeing some money come in. Many others are not unless you order from them.

To address this issue Flemish economy minister Hilde Crevits (Christian democrat) has launched a new website together with SME organisations. www.koopinjebuurt.be (buy in your neighbourhood) allows you to get in touch with local traders.

The website is still in a first phase and you have to click on one of the various retailer organisations first. Soon a joint website search engine will be added!