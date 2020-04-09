Seven out of ten Belgian construction firms see slump in orders

The head of the Building Confederation says the sector was buoyant until the start of the crisis. “Order books were full six months ahead, but in a couple of weeks work volume has disappeared. In a short space of time the building sector witnessed incredible damage.”

Two-thirds of building firms are either shut or have reduced the work they carry out. The sector is eager to see a full restart of the sector. The confederation notes that given the increasing difficulties in the building sector it would benefit from a full restart in compliance with all rules on social distancing and other health regs.