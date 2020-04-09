Seven out of ten Belgian construction firms see slump in orders
Belgian building firms are struggling to fill their order books against the backdrop of the corona emergency. A survey conducted by the Building Confederation shows that 39% of construction firms experienced a very big drop in orders since mid-March. A further 33% speak of a big drop. 23% of companies haven’t recorded any fall in orders.
The head of the Building Confederation says the sector was buoyant until the start of the crisis. “Order books were full six months ahead, but in a couple of weeks work volume has disappeared. In a short space of time the building sector witnessed incredible damage.”
Two-thirds of building firms are either shut or have reduced the work they carry out. The sector is eager to see a full restart of the sector. The confederation notes that given the increasing difficulties in the building sector it would benefit from a full restart in compliance with all rules on social distancing and other health regs.