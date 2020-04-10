Crisis Centre tells Belgians to continue to abide by the measures during the holiday weekend

Places of worship will remain open to visitors providing that social distancing is maintained. All religious services, with the exception of religious funerals, remain forbidden. There are alternatives available on radio, TV and on the internet.

"Families can celebrate with family members that live under the same roof. Celebration must take place in your own home. All other private and public gatherings are forbidden. Unfortunately family visits to grandma or grandad are now not possible”.

These are also bus times for shops selling food. Nevertheless, Mr Stevens stressed that the rules still remain in force.

"The shopkeeper must ensure that physical distancing is ensued. We advise traders to anticipate when peak moments might be and to arrange an order collection system”.

"We understand that this isn’t pleasant, but the measures are there to protect our health. Over the past few weeks we have all observed the rules well. Don’t let all this to have been for nothing. We shouldn’t give the virus a free reign. So carry on abiding by the measure during this festive period”, Mr Stevens concluded.