Man appears before a Brussels court after repeatedly breaching the COVID-19 measures

A few days prior to the incident the man had been caught four times not respecting the rules. He was fined. The Brussels Judicial Authorities are now demanding that the repeat offender be given community services. His trial is being conducted following summary judgement procedures.

In court the man admitted that he had breached the rules designed to curb the spread of COVID-19. However, he denies resisting arrest.

The prosecution is demanding that he be given community service. "The vast majority of the population is making a great effort and is staying indoors. By issuing a community service sentence he could do something for society in return”.

Sentencing is expected on 24 April.