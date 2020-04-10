Man appears before a Brussels court after repeatedly breaching the COVID-19 measures
A 23-year-old man from the Brussels municipality of Sint-Jans-Molenbeek has appeared before a court in Brussels after having repeated breached the restriction imposed to help curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. The man had already been given on the spot fines for previous breaches of the measures. However, when he was court for a fifth time police detained the man. Two weeks ago the man was caught with a group of friends not respecting the rules on social distancing. When police spoke to him about this he attempted to get other people around him to turn against police.
A few days prior to the incident the man had been caught four times not respecting the rules. He was fined. The Brussels Judicial Authorities are now demanding that the repeat offender be given community services. His trial is being conducted following summary judgement procedures.
In court the man admitted that he had breached the rules designed to curb the spread of COVID-19. However, he denies resisting arrest.
The prosecution is demanding that he be given community service. "The vast majority of the population is making a great effort and is staying indoors. By issuing a community service sentence he could do something for society in return”.
Sentencing is expected on 24 April.