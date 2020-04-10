Number of COVID-19 in Belgium exceeds 3,000

Of these 325 people died during the past 24 hours, 114 in hospital and 211 die either at home or in a care home. The hospital deaths are confirmed COVID-19 fatalities, while the others are probable COVID-19 deaths. In addition the deaths that occurred in the past 24 hours the National Crisis Centre received information of a further 171 COVID-19 deaths that occurred in Flemish care homes between 17 and 31 March. 59% of the COVID-19 deaths so far occurred in hospital (confirmed deaths from COVID-19), the remaining 41% occurred elsewhere (COVID-19 was the probable cause of death).

During the past 24 hours 462 patients were admitted to hospital suffering from COVID-19.

Meanwhile, 404 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospital. This brings the total number of COVID-19 patients in Belgian hospitals to 5,610, a rise of 20 patients on Thursday’s figures.

Currently 1,278 COVID-19 patients are in intensive care. This is 7 fewer than was the case a day ago.

During the past 24 hours a further 1,684 new infections have been confirmed, bringing the total number of confirmed novel corona virus infections in Belgium to 26,667.