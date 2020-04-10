Number of COVID-19 in Belgium exceeds 3,000
New figures released by the National Crisis Centre at it daily press conference on Friday morning show another sharp rise in the number of people in Belgium that have died of COVID-19. The virus has now claimed the lives of more than 3,000 people in Belgium. The death toll from COVID-19 in Belgium so far stands at 3,019. This is an increase in 496 on the number of COVID-19 deaths confirmed at Thursday morning’s press conference.
Of these 325 people died during the past 24 hours, 114 in hospital and 211 die either at home or in a care home. The hospital deaths are confirmed COVID-19 fatalities, while the others are probable COVID-19 deaths. In addition the deaths that occurred in the past 24 hours the National Crisis Centre received information of a further 171 COVID-19 deaths that occurred in Flemish care homes between 17 and 31 March. 59% of the COVID-19 deaths so far occurred in hospital (confirmed deaths from COVID-19), the remaining 41% occurred elsewhere (COVID-19 was the probable cause of death).
During the past 24 hours 462 patients were admitted to hospital suffering from COVID-19.
Meanwhile, 404 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospital. This brings the total number of COVID-19 patients in Belgian hospitals to 5,610, a rise of 20 patients on Thursday’s figures.
Currently 1,278 COVID-19 patients are in intensive care. This is 7 fewer than was the case a day ago.
During the past 24 hours a further 1,684 new infections have been confirmed, bringing the total number of confirmed novel corona virus infections in Belgium to 26,667.