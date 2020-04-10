Police confiscate corona-rules breacher’s car

A police spokesman told VRT News that "We are not conducting a witch-hunt. However, we are singling out persistent offenders”.

Since measures to help curb the spread of the novel coronavirus were introduced almost four weeks ago, the 21-year-old motorist has been given numerous warning and has been the subject of no fewer than 5 official crime reports for making non-essential journeys in his grey BMW. On top of this he was also carrying two passengers in his vehicle each time that he was caught.

On Wednesday he was caught breaking the rules once again, not once, but twice in just one hour on the Wielewaallaan in Kortrijk.