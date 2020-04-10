Professor Erika Vlieghe “Incorrect tests in care homes should be redone”

The Head of the Infectious Diseases Department at Antwerp University Hospital Erika Vlieghe has told VRT News that she fear that he tests haven’t been carried out correctly and that they should be redone.

"It is very difficult to draw any conclusions from a test if you don’t know It is very difficult to draw any conclusions from a test if you don’t know ether or not it was carried out correctly. You can’t really draw any conclusions”.

"It is very annoying and very frustrating for the people that carried out the tests and for everyone that is waiting for the results. It would be good to look at how many people were tested like this and see whether this can be corrected with a new test using more pleasant material”.