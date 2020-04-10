Professor Erika Vlieghe “Incorrect tests in care homes should be redone”
On Thursday it emerged that many of the COVID-19 testing kits that had been distributed to Flemish care home were not fit for purpose. They contained swabs that didn’t conform with the instructions for use that were in the testing kits. The swabs also caused discomfort to those tested and questions have been raised about the tests’ reliability.
The Head of the Infectious Diseases Department at Antwerp University Hospital Erika Vlieghe has told VRT News that she fear that he tests haven’t been carried out correctly and that they should be redone.
"It is very difficult to draw any conclusions from a test if you don’t know It is very difficult to draw any conclusions from a test if you don’t know ether or not it was carried out correctly. You can’t really draw any conclusions”.
"It is very annoying and very frustrating for the people that carried out the tests and for everyone that is waiting for the results. It would be good to look at how many people were tested like this and see whether this can be corrected with a new test using more pleasant material”.