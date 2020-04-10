Start of the summer sales put back to 1 August

With clothing and shoe shops among those that have been force to close their doors due to the measures designed to curb the spread of the novel corona virus, 90% of Belgian fashion retailers signed an open letter asking for the sales to be postponed so as to allow them to be able to sell their collections at sufficient profit without unfair competition. A number of large retail chains were opposed to the proposal to put back the sales.

This year clothing and shoe stores will be able to start their annual summer sales on 1 August. The period during which they will not be allowed to sell goods at a discount will during the month of July, rather than during the month of June as is usually the case.

The decision will receive the Federal Government’s rubber stamp at a cabinet meeting on Saturday.