Start of the summer sales put back to 1 August
This year’s summer sales will start a month later than normal. The Federal Employment Minister Nathalie Muylle (Flemish Christian democrat) told VRT Radio 1’s morning news and current affairs programme ‘De ochtend’ that a decision to postpone the start of the sales by a month came after talks between herself and the Federal Minister responsible for small business Denis Ducarme (Francophone liberal).
With clothing and shoe shops among those that have been force to close their doors due to the measures designed to curb the spread of the novel corona virus, 90% of Belgian fashion retailers signed an open letter asking for the sales to be postponed so as to allow them to be able to sell their collections at sufficient profit without unfair competition. A number of large retail chains were opposed to the proposal to put back the sales.
This year clothing and shoe stores will be able to start their annual summer sales on 1 August. The period during which they will not be allowed to sell goods at a discount will during the month of July, rather than during the month of June as is usually the case.
The decision will receive the Federal Government’s rubber stamp at a cabinet meeting on Saturday.