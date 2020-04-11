Home News
Belga

Brussels refuse collection back to normal on Monday

Starting Easter Monday the Brussels refuse collection service will resume its regular rounds for the collection of yellow and blue refuse bags.  Such collections were halted due to lack of staff.

Colin Clapson

The yellow bags should be used for waste paper disposal, the blue ones for PMD refuse (plastic bottles, metal packaging and drinks cartons).  

Find out more about refuse collection in Brussels and when to put out your waste by consulting the Net Brussel website.

