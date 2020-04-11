COVID-19 in 116 Brussels care homes

The figures come from the Brussels regional health minister.

Brussels care homes employ 7,000 workers. 568 are currently ill or absent. Since 22 March care homes in the capital have een receiving support from Doctors without Borders MSF. 46 care homes are currently benefiting from this support.

The defence department too is providing support. Since Wednesday military staff have been at work at the Jette care home. Military staff set to work at the Jean Van Aa home in Elsene today.