Half of care home tests positive, few have symptoms

“Most of the people who tested positive do not display any symptoms. People with COVID-19 are moving to a special floor on Monday” the care home’s head told VRT News.

Ann Roosens: “Moving residents to the same floor means we can designate a special, permanent team of staff. Residents won’t have to be isolated in their rooms either. Any risk of transmission is greatly reduced. Yesterday evening we contacted relatives of all those who tested positive. If the designated first contact for each resident hasn’t heard from us, then their relative tested negative.”