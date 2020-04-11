Online exams the norm at Brussels University

The university, a centre of free thought, earlier decided that all further lessons this academic year would be taught online thanks to distance learning. Planned exams will go ahead in the same period.

Exams will be organised online and at a distance as much as possible, but vice rector Jan Danckaert told the Bruzz media group that this won’t be possible for all subjects and that other solutions are also being sought. Social distancing regulations mean a serious drop in auditoria capacity. The VUB is looking for extra spaces where exams can be held. Talks are already underway with the Royal Museums of Art and History in the Jubel Park and the City of Brussels.