Ton of Easter chocolate for health care workers

Many Belgian chocolatiers have unprecedented stocks of chocolate now the economy is in the doldrums. In order to show their support for the hard work being undertaken in hospitals no fewer than 30,000 Easter eggs were donated to Leuven health care workers on Good Friday, the start of the Easter holiday weekend, one of the biggest religious festivals in the Christian calendar that has its roots in pagan fertility celebrations. Patients at the Psychiatric Centre will also be able to benefit from the donation.

Piet Bakkers: “You underestimate the value of a compliment until you get one. It feels good to know you are valued, especially in this crisis. It helps you recharge. Thank you!”