Youngster dies after fleeing corona checks

Friday evening around 9PM a police patrol in Anderlecht (Brussels) noticed two youngsters each riding a moped. Use of mopeds and motorbikes is only permitted for journeys to and from work. The police officers decided to check the reasons why the two were travelling.

One youngster immediately fled the scene. Police started a chase, but lost the young man when they were unable to follow after he drove through a line of posts. A second police vehicle was deployed to track down the youngster. The young man attempted to overtake a delivery van and crashed into the police vehicle that was travelling in the opposite direction. The youngster was dead at the scene.

Brussels prosecutors are establishing the exact nature of the accident. A traffic experts, police doctor and technical investigators all attended the scene.