Man spits at shop assistant in Ghent, checks on the roads elsewhere

The man was shopping with his wife, but witnesses say he failed to keep sufficient distance. He acted in an aggressive fashion towards store staff and a security guard had to intervene. The man then spat at the shop assistant. Police were called to the scene and the man was arrested.

Across Belgium police stopped 283 cars to check for non-essential travel. Police drew up 22 reports on account of violation of corona measures. A further 20 people were issued with a warning.

Meanwhile in Limburg police have had to hand out a corona fine to two youngsters for the second time. Police noticed three youngsters hanging around in buildings at an old football pitch. On approaching they smelled a strong odour of marihuana. The three youngsters were found to be in possession. All three were fined.