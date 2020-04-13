500 cannabis plants in Steenokkerzeel semi: police swoop
Police may have their hands full ensuring compliance with corona measures, criminals should not think they can get off scot-free! In Steenokkerzeel, outside Brussels, police discovered a cannabis farm in a house in a residential area of this Flemish Brabant municipality.
Law enforcers encountered over 500 cannabis plants in a semi-detached house on the Kasteelweg.
Police were alerted by local residents, who voiced complaints about the all-pervasive odour of marihuana.
Carol Vercarre of Halle-Vilvoorde prosecutors: “Local residents reported suspicious goings-on. When the police entered the property they encountered a cannabis farm containing over 500 plants. Two individuals were present at the property at the time and they were both arrested and will appear before a judge this Easter Monday”.