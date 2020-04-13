500 cannabis plants in Steenokkerzeel semi: police swoop

Law enforcers encountered over 500 cannabis plants in a semi-detached house on the Kasteelweg.

Police were alerted by local residents, who voiced complaints about the all-pervasive odour of marihuana.

Carol Vercarre of Halle-Vilvoorde prosecutors: “Local residents reported suspicious goings-on. When the police entered the property they encountered a cannabis farm containing over 500 plants. Two individuals were present at the property at the time and they were both arrested and will appear before a judge this Easter Monday”.